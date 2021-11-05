What’s next for Bolsonaro and Brazil?

After six months, a Brazilian Senate investigative committee has recommended for President Jair Bolsonaro to be indicted for nine crimes related to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people in the South American country. But who decides the president’s fate, and will he be impeached or even jailed like his predecessors?

In this episode:

Monica Yanakiew (@MonikaKiev), reporter for Al Jazeera English in Brazil

Claudio Couto (@claudio_couto), political scientist and professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo

