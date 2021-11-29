Podcast The Take
Revisiting the mystery around China’s migrating elephants
Published On 29 Nov 2021
Videos of the mysterious migrating herd of elephants in China became an internet sensation earlier this year, but their very existence points to a deeper environmental problem, one that we’re seeing escalate wherever elephants roam.
In this episode:
- Joshua Plotnik (@CCCAnimals), assistant professor of psychology at Hunter College of City University of New York (CUNY)
