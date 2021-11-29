Skip links

Revisiting the mystery around China’s migrating elephants

Wild Asian elephants forage and play in Yimen county of Yuxi, Yunnan province, China, June 16, 2021 [China Daily via Reuters]
Published On 29 Nov 2021

Videos of the mysterious migrating herd of elephants in China became an internet sensation earlier this year, but their very existence points to a deeper environmental problem, one that we’re seeing escalate wherever elephants roam.

In this episode:

  • Joshua Plotnik (@CCCAnimals), assistant professor of psychology at Hunter College of City University of New York (CUNY)

