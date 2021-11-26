Rebuilding a world without fast fashion

The tide of fast fashion pulls in a way that can feel difficult to escape, even as supply chain problems spread around the globe. Love it or hate it, many feel they can’t live without quick and cheap clothes from brands like H&M or Zara. We’re revisiting the work of activist Hoda Katebi and a collective of garment workers in the US city of Chicago have a radical vision for a world without fast fashion, and they’re taking it on with their own worker-owned factory: Blue Tin Productions.

