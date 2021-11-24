Skip links

Revisiting Germany’s genocide apology to Namibia

People hold banners during a protest in Windhoek, Namibia, on Friday May 28, 2021. Germany has reached an agreement with Namibia that will see it officially recognise as genocide the colonial-era killings of tens of thousands of people and commit to spending 1.1 billion euros ($1.24bn), largely on development projects [Sonja Smith/AP]
Published On 24 Nov 2021

From 1904 to 1908, German colonisers waged a brutal extermination campaign against the Herero and Nama people in present-day Namibia. Now, more than a century later, the German government has officially recognised the genocide, and has offered Namibia an aid package. But many Herero and Nama people say Germany’s announcement does not come close to providing justice.

In this episode: 

  • Nandiuasora “Nandi” Mazeingo, Chairperson of the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation (@OGF_Namibia)

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

