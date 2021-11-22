Skip links

Money-laundering scandal overshadows Venezuelan elections

Pro-government supporters take part in a rally for Hector Rodriguez of the ruling Socialists, a candidate for Miranda state governor, at the closing campaign ahead of regional elections with opposition parties returning to the polls, in Caracas, Venezuela on November 18, 2021 [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
Published On 22 Nov 2021

Venezuela has just held regional elections amid a deep economic and humanitarian crisis – and now an alleged international money-laundering scheme has emerged involving a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro.

The elections are the first in 15 years to include international observers. However, general apathy towards politics from voters is making it hard for the opposition to bring people to the polls.

