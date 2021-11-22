Money-laundering scandal overshadows Venezuelan elections

Venezuela has just held regional elections amid a deep economic and humanitarian crisis – and now an alleged international money-laundering scheme has emerged involving a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro.

The elections are the first in 15 years to include international observers. However, general apathy towards politics from voters is making it hard for the opposition to bring people to the polls.

In this episode:

Nelson Eduardo Bocaranda (@bocaranda20), Editor-in-chief of Runrun.es

Phil Gunson (@philgunson), Senior analyst, The International Crisis Group (@CrisisGroup)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)