Standoff at the Belarus border

People seeking to migrate through Belarus and Poland are stuck at the border, and neither country wants them. European Union officials have called it the “weaponisation of migrants” by Belarus, but for the people at the border, the geopolitical dispute is about to get worse – winter is coming. Why has this group of migrants become the centre of a standoff and what will happen as temperatures drop?

In this episode:

Anna Alboth, Minority Rights Group International (@MinorityRights)

Aryan, a migrant in Belarus

Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova), journalist and non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council

Joanna Hosa (@joannahosa), European Council on Foreign Relations

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)