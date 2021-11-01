UN agency steps up calls for governments to do more to protect and support workers as the pandemic continues to grow.
Why thousands of workers in the US are striking
Will the strikes change how people work in the United States and beyond?
In this episode:
- Marlena Pellegrino (@SaintVincentMA), nurse striking from St Vincent Hospital and co-chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (@MassNurses) Bargaining Unit
- Nafisah Ula, Organizing Ddrector of Jobs With Justice National (@jwjnational)
- Thomas Kochan, Professor at MIT Sloan School of Management
