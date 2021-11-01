Skip links

News|Business and Economy

Why thousands of workers in the US are striking

Will the strikes change how people work in the United States and beyond?

Members of United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) and other labour leaders join a protest in support of the union's strike at Warrior Met Coal Mine at a rally in Brookwood, Alabama, US, August 4, 2021 [File: Dustin Chambers/Reuters]
Published On 1 Nov 2021

<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/the-take/why-thousands-of-workers-in-the-us-are-striking/embed” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″ title=”Why thousands of workers in the US are striking”></iframe>

In this episode:

  •    Marlena Pellegrino (@SaintVincentMA), nurse striking from St Vincent Hospital and co-chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (@MassNurses) Bargaining Unit
  •  Nafisah Ula, Organizing Ddrector of Jobs With Justice National (@jwjnational)
  •  Thomas Kochan, Professor at MIT Sloan School of Management

Connect with The Take: 
Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

