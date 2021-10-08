The mental health toll of survivors in Sierra Leone

After dealing with an 11-year war and the Ebola epidemic, Sierra Leoneans are now – like the rest of us – facing the COVID-19 pandemic. But for many, this can be particularly triggering. So what happens to people faced with generations of untreated collective trauma, and what can be done to help Sierra Leoneans heal?

In this episode:

Rawya Rageh (@RawyaRageh), Senior crisis adviser for Amnesty International

Yusuf Kabba, President of the Sierra Leone Association of Ebola Survivors

