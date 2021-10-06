Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Podcast The Take
News

Can China encourage a baby boom?

The slowing birth rate has long been a concern for the Chinese government. [Stringer/Reuters]
6 Oct 2021

China’s slowing birth rate has long been a concern for the government. It’s led to a slew of new policies meant to encourage a baby boom. But some new developments — like the mention of reducing abortions for “non-medical purposes” in new women’s health guidelines — have left some people worried about the role of the state in family planning. So, what’s China doing to boost its population numbers, and how will it affect what happens in the bedroom?

In this episode: 

Katrina Yu (@Katmyu), Al Jazeera’s China correspondent

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Dubai leader ordered ex-wife, lawyer’s phones hacked: UK court

Austrian leader Kurz under investigation on suspicion of bribery

Sebastian Kurz

California oil spill spurs queries from investigators about delay

Russia opens investigations after prison torture images released

Most Read

Who has been named in the Pandora Papers?

What is Serbia trying to achieve with its military buildup?

Iran ‘concerned’ by Israeli ‘presence’ in the Caucasus

Afghanistan could go dark as power bills remain unpaid