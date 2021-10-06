Can China encourage a baby boom?

China’s slowing birth rate has long been a concern for the government. It’s led to a slew of new policies meant to encourage a baby boom. But some new developments — like the mention of reducing abortions for “non-medical purposes” in new women’s health guidelines — have left some people worried about the role of the state in family planning. So, what’s China doing to boost its population numbers, and how will it affect what happens in the bedroom?

Katrina Yu, Al Jazeera's China correspondent

