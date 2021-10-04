Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Podcast The Take
News|Elections

Will Iraq’s protesters vote in the election they demanded?

As the parliamentary election nears, many Iraqis wonder if it can actually deliver on the changes they are asking for.

Iraqis are heading to the ballot box in less than a week, and it is a direct result of activists' efforts [Saba Kareem/Reuters]
Iraqis are heading to the ballot box in less than a week, and it is a direct result of activists' efforts [Saba Kareem/Reuters]
4 Oct 2021

Iraqis are heading to the ballot box in less than a week, and it is a direct result of activists’ efforts. But as the parliamentary election inches closer, a lot of Iraqis are wondering whether it can withstand influence from the United States and Iran and actually deliver on the changes they are asking for.

In this episode: 

Imran Khan (@ajimran), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Libya’s warring sides may be guilty of war crimes: UN probe

Europe-bound Libyans face abuse in detention centres and at the hands of traffickers, the report found [File: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters]

Global airline industry sees $201bn in COVID-related losses

While domestic and regional travel have begun to rebound, there has been little recovery in the globe-spanning business routes that are so crucial to many airline carriers [File: Bloomberg]

US pharmacy chains to appear in court over opioid crisis

US opioid overdose deaths have increased dramatically during the last 20 years and spiked further amid the coronavirus pandemic [File: Patrick Sison/AP Photo]

Sudan warns medicine, fuel, wheat running out amid port blockade

Demonstrators in Sudan have blocked key roads and a vital port to protest parts of a peace deal with rebel groups [File: Ibrahim Ishaq/AFP]
Most Read

Who has been named in the Pandora Papers?

A massive global investigation has exposed the ties between world leaders, celebrities and sport stars to the hidden world of offshore wealth collectively worth trillions of dollars [Reuters]

Explainer: What are the Pandora Papers?

The millions of leaked confidential files linked more than 330 politicians to hidden fortunes worth billions of dollars [Reuters]

Pandora Papers expose wealth of Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s allies

Imran Khan rose to power in 2018 on the back of promises to arrest Pakistan’s &#39;corrupt&#39; political elites [File: BK Bangash/AP]

How the world reacted to Salah’s ‘exceptional’ goal for Liverpool

Salah has now scored in seven consecutive games and has nine in as many matches this season [Paul Ellis/AFP]