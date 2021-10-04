Will Iraq’s protesters vote in the election they demanded?

As the parliamentary election nears, many Iraqis wonder if it can actually deliver on the changes they are asking for.

Iraqis are heading to the ballot box in less than a week, and it is a direct result of activists’ efforts. But as the parliamentary election inches closer, a lot of Iraqis are wondering whether it can withstand influence from the United States and Iran and actually deliver on the changes they are asking for.

