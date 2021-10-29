Skip links

The Take
News|Conflict

A military coup shakes up Sudan

What will the events of the last week mean for Sudan’s path to civilian rule?

A protester waves a flag during what the information ministry calls a military coup in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2021 [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Published On 29 Oct 2021

In the early hours of October 25, reports started to emerge from Sudan that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been arrested. As the hours passed, it became clear what had unfolded: a coup was taking place, two years after Sudan’s revolution, and just weeks before a transitional government was to be handed over to civilians. We talk to people in Sudan and the diaspora about what the military takeover could mean for the country’s path to civilian governance.

In this episode: 

·         Isma’il Kushkush (@ikushkush), journalist

·         Marine Alneel (@MarineAlneel), protester

·         Nisrin Elamin (@minlayla77), assistant professor of international studies at Bryn Mawr College

 

