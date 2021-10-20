Skip links

News|Muammar Gaddafi

In Libya, a Gaddafi makes a play for power

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former leader Muammar Gaddafi, is trying to overcome his past ahead of elections.

Saif al-Islam, Gaddafi''s son
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi speaks during a gathering in Tripoli, Libya, 2008 [File: Sabri Elmhedwi/EPA]
Published On 20 Oct 2021

Muammar Gaddafi’s death shocked the world – and 10 years later, the instability the former leader’s death unleashed in Libya has yet to end. Many thought the family’s hold over Libya was done, but one of Gaddafi’s sons is trying to overcome his past – and his ICC charges – to manoeuvre for power. He could even be a contender in December’s upcoming elections. So what are the chances that Libya could see the rise of another Gaddafi?

In this episode: 

  • Malik Traina (@libyanmind) –  Al Jazeera producer in Libya
  • Tarek Megerisi (@tmegrisi) – Senior policy fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations

Source: Al Jazeera

