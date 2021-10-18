Are Hondurans the new climate refugees?

Tens of thousands of Hondurans are being affected by hurricanes, floods and warming temperatures.

Increasingly, droughts, floods, and hurricanes are becoming a reason for people to leave their homes and even their countries. Last year, nearly half of the population in Honduras was affected by hurricanes. But the concept of climate refugees is not yet legally recognised by international law. So what’s left for migrants who are losing their jobs and homes to do in the face of climate change?

Monica Villamizar, Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines

