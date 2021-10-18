Skip links

News|Climate Change

Are Hondurans the new climate refugees?

Tens of thousands of Hondurans are being affected by hurricanes, floods and warming temperatures.

A man from Honduras carries his daughter Allison, 4, as he walks amid a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States in the outskirts of Arriaga, Mexico October 27, 2018 [File: Adrees Latif/Retuers]
Published On 18 Oct 2021

 

Increasingly, droughts, floods, and hurricanes are becoming a reason for people to leave their homes and even their countries. Last year, nearly half of the population in Honduras was affected by hurricanes. But the concept of climate refugees is not yet legally recognised by international law. So what’s left for migrants who are losing their jobs and homes to do in the face of climate change?

 

In this episode: 

Monica Villamizar, Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines

Source: Al Jazeera

