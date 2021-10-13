Global outage is the company’s latest headache, as whistleblower accuses it of putting profits above safety and privacy.
When Facebook went dark
An hours-long outage has exposed the extent of Facebook’s reach – raising questions over whether it should be broken up.
13 Oct 2021
For six hours on October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all owned by the same parent company, were inaccessible to the 3.5 billion people who use them.
The outage exposed just how extensive Facebook’s communications empire is, and left people wondering if it is a monopoly that needs to be broken up.
In this episode:
- Ruchi Kumar (@RuchiKumar), freelance journalist
- Sanjay Nagral (@SanjayNagral), surgeon in Mumbai
- Edyta Norejko, co-founder of ForHouse; Lail Hossain, founder of With a Spin
- Maritza Felix, founder of Conecta Arizona
- Alex Harman (@CitizenAlex3), competition policy advocate at Public Citizen
