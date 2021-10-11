Taking the pulse of Tunisia’s democracy

The president is consolidating power. What does it mean for Tunisia?

Tunisia has a new prime minister, the first woman in the Arab world to hold the job. She is replacing the prime minister whom President Kais Saied sacked in July, when he suspended parliament. Many Tunisians, fed up with political parties and an economic crisis, thought that was the right move – but others called it a coup, and the question has lingered. As Saied continues to consolidate power, are these steps off the road to democracy, or will they make Tunisia’s democracy stronger?

