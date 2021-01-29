Live
PODCASTS :The Take
News|Conflict

After Desert Storm: Baghdad, and the aftermath (Part 3)

This is the final episode in a three-part series on Operation Desert Storm and the people who lived it.

Kuwaiti exiles read a local newspaper announcing the start of the Gulf War in Dubai in this January 17, 1991 file photo. Thousands of Kuwaitis fled their country in 1990 after it was invaded by Iraqi forces. [File: Greg Bos/Reuters]
Kuwaiti exiles read a local newspaper announcing the start of the Gulf War in Dubai in this January 17, 1991 file photo. Thousands of Kuwaitis fled their country in 1990 after it was invaded by Iraqi forces. [File: Greg Bos/Reuters]
29 Jan 2021

In the final episode of our series on Operation Desert Storm, we are telling the story of the war in Baghdad, and where this military operation has left the region 30 years later. Has it all gone to ashes, or are there a few things that have survived? We speak with the people we met through this series to hear what they saw and felt during those tumultuous weeks of war, how it affects their lives today and impacted the region and the world.

In this episode:

Odai al-Najjar, Al Jazeera news editor; Salah Nasrawi, former Baghdad correspondent for The Associated Press; Nasser al-Hussainan, retired vice admiral of the Kuwaiti Navy; Abdulwahab al-Qassab, retired major general, Iraqi Armed Forces; Eric T Olson, retired admiral, US Special Operations Command; Kate Adie, former BBC chief correspondent.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Jennifer Glasse and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

