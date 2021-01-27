Live
After Desert Storm: US-led bombing of Baghdad (Part 2)

File photo of Lance Corporal John Clark, of the 6th Marines, shouting to colleagues while preparing to fire a mortar shell on January 11, 1991. The Marines were conducting a live fire session while preparing for the Gulf War. AC/CLH/ (Reuters)
27 Jan 2021

Operation Desert Storm seemed like a quick victory for the United States. But looking back, it may have had very different consequences. In part one of our three-part series, we told you the story of how Iraq invaded Kuwait. In our second episode, we head to Baghdad and hear from the people who lived through the war, and how they tried to make it to the other side.

In this episode:

Odai Al Najjar, Al Jazeera news editor; Salah Nasrawi, former Baghdad correspondent for Associated Press; Nasser al-hussainan, retired vice admiral of the Kuwaiti Navy; Abdulwahab al-Qassab, retired major general, Iraqi Armed Forces; Eric T Olson, retired admiral, US Special Operations Command; Kate Adie, former BBC chief correspondent

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Jennifer Glasse and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera
