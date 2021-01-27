After Desert Storm: US-led bombing of Baghdad (Part 2)

Operation Desert Storm seemed like a quick victory for the United States. But looking back, it may have had very different consequences. In part one of our three-part series, we told you the story of how Iraq invaded Kuwait. In our second episode, we head to Baghdad and hear from the people who lived through the war, and how they tried to make it to the other side.

In this episode:

Odai Al Najjar, Al Jazeera news editor; Salah Nasrawi, former Baghdad correspondent for Associated Press; Nasser al-hussainan, retired vice admiral of the Kuwaiti Navy; Abdulwahab al-Qassab, retired major general, Iraqi Armed Forces; Eric T Olson, retired admiral, US Special Operations Command; Kate Adie, former BBC chief correspondent

