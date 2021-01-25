Live
PODCASTS :The Take
News|Politics

After Desert Storm: Iraq invades Kuwait (Part 1)

This it the first in a three-part series on Operation Desert Storm and the people who lived it.

Smoke billows from the Kifan cooperative in Kuwait City that allegedly came under Iraqi army shellfire in the early days of the invasion of Kuwait. (The photograph was provided by the Beirut bureau of the Kuwaiti official news agency Kuna Tuesday.) (AP Photo)
Smoke billows from the Kifan cooperative in Kuwait City that allegedly came under Iraqi army shellfire in the early days of the invasion of Kuwait. (The photograph was provided by the Beirut bureau of the Kuwaiti official news agency Kuna Tuesday.) (AP Photo)
25 Jan 2021

Thirty-one years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait on a hot August morning. A few months later on January 16, 1991, the United States military launched its first major war in the Middle East: Operation Desert Storm. This is the first episode in a three-part series telling the story of that war from the perspective of the people who were there, on the ground. They are people you probably haven’t heard from before: an Iraqi General, a Kuwaiti Naval Commander and the highest-ranking US Navy Seal involved in Desert Storm, just to name a few. This war was the start of something — the story of the United States in the Middle East today.

In this episode:

Salah Nasrawi, former Baghdad correspondent for Associated Press; Nasser Al Hussainan, retired vice-admiral of the Kuwaiti Navy; Abdulwahab Al Qassab, retired major general, Iraqi Armed Forces; Eric T Olson, retired admiral, US Special Operations Command; Kate Adie, former BBC chief correspondent

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Jennifer Glasse and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

S&P, Nasdaq hit records, but investors eye possible market stress

As the trading frenzy that took shares of GameStop and other 'meme stock' favourites on a wild ride calms, investors are looking for signs of potential market stress that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Breach at home base of Air Force One prompts security review

Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 [Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg]

Obamas announce 6 Netflix projects, including ‘Exit West’ film

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix in 2018 [File: Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters]

Optimism-fuelled oil nears $60 per barrel, highest in a year

The roll-out of coronavirus vaccines has fuelled hopes of growth in demand for oil, but even optimists such as OPEC do not expect oil consumption to get back to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]
Most Read

Russia expels diplomats as tensions rise over Navalny protests

Protests sparked by the jailing of leading opposition figure Alexey Navalny have swept across Russia, drawing a forceful response from the Kremlin [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

Pakistan would give Kashmiris ‘right to independence’

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that his government was prepared to engage in dialogue with India, but only if it revoked its removal of Kashmir’s special constitutional status [File: Reuters]

Lawsuit alleges MBS tried to lure ex-spymaster’s family to harm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listens during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 [Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Bloomberg]

Trump impeachment trial is about the future, not a conviction

Laurie Arbeiter protests against Donald Trump near the US Capitol building, as the House of Representatives debated articles of impeachment on January 13, 2021 [Brandon Bell/Reuters]