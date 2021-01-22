Live
PODCASTS :The Take
News|Joe Biden

Can the United States be united once more?

The Take is analysing the political future of the US in a post-Trump era.

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of US President Donald Trump shouts at a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 US presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, US, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of US President Donald Trump shouts at a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 US presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, US, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
22 Jan 2021

President Joe Biden has officially assumed the presidency, inheriting a deeply divided nation, a polarised Congress, and an economy severely affected by COVID-19. While the transfer of power was seemingly peaceful, that does not mean former supporters of Donald Trump are pledging their allegiance to the 46th president. How might that determine the landscape of politics in the US?

In this episode: 

Josh Rushing (@joshrushing), senior correspondent for Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines.

For more:

The End of a Presidency: Trump’s Loss in a Divided America

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Myanmar minorities fear renewed violence after military coup

A local civil society group estimates that around 180,000 remain displaced by conflict between the Tatmadaw and Arakan Army in Rakhine State [File: Zau Ring HPRA/ AFP]

S&P, Nasdaq hit records, but investors eye possible market stress

As the trading frenzy that took shares of GameStop and other 'meme stock' favourites on a wild ride calms, investors are looking for signs of potential market stress that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Breach at home base of Air Force One prompts security review

Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 [Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg]

Obamas announce 6 Netflix projects, including ‘Exit West’ film

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix in 2018 [File: Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters]
Most Read

Russia expels diplomats as tensions rise over Navalny protests

Protests sparked by the jailing of leading opposition figure Alexey Navalny have swept across Russia, drawing a forceful response from the Kremlin [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

Lawsuit alleges MBS tried to lure ex-spymaster’s family to harm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listens during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 [Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Bloomberg]

Pakistan would give Kashmiris ‘right to independence’

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that his government was prepared to engage in dialogue with India, but only if it revoked its removal of Kashmir’s special constitutional status [File: Reuters]