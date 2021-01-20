After inauguration, what is next for the US?

Donald Trump is leaving office today as Joseph Biden assumes the presidency and command over a deeply divided nation. But the transfer of power is taking place under military presence as many National Guard troops patrol the US Capitol and Washington, DC. In today’s episode, we have got a roundup of Al Jazeera journalists seeking answers to the questions that will shape the next chapter of US history.

In this episode:

Guest host Patty Sabga; Asia Business editor Azhar Sukri; international correspondent Hoda Abdel-Hamid; and US political editor Steve Chaggaris.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Malika Bilal, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, Alexandra Locke, and guest host Patty Sabga.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.