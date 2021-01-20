Live
PODCASTS :The Take
News|US Elections 2020

After inauguration, what is next for the US?

Al Jazeera journalists discuss Donald Trump’s legacy, and whether Joe Biden can repair Trump’s divisive policies abroad.

Members of the military band participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, January 18, 2021, in Washington, DC [Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool]
20 Jan 2021

Donald Trump is leaving office today as Joseph Biden assumes the presidency and command over a deeply divided nation. But the transfer of power is taking place under military presence as many National Guard troops patrol the US Capitol and Washington, DC. In today’s episode, we have got a roundup of Al Jazeera journalists seeking answers to the questions that will shape the next chapter of US history.

In this episode:

Guest host Patty Sabga; Asia Business editor Azhar Sukri; international correspondent Hoda Abdel-Hamid; and US political editor Steve Chaggaris.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Malika Bilal, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, Alexandra Locke, and guest host Patty Sabga.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera
