After a decades-long fight, an abortion victory in Argentina

The Argentine Senate voted 38 to 29 in favour of legalising elective abortion on December 30.

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the Senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian (Reuters)
15 Jan 2021

In a milestone win, Argentina’s Senate voted to legalise abortion, granting millions of women access to legal elective abortions until the 14th week of pregnancy. We are revisiting an episode we first aired in March to take a deep dive into the decades-long fight to secure abortion rights, and to understand how the green wave movement secured the decriminalisation of abortion in a majority Roman Catholic country and homeland of Pope Francis.

In this episode:

Teresa Bo, Al Jazeera journalist covering Latin America.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Negin Owliaei, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

