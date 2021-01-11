We are asking, again, will the president be prosecuted?

In the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection on the United States Capitol, we are asking, what comes next?

Will President Donald Trump be punished for his role in encouraging the riots? What kind of punishment is possible for a president of the United States? We asked similar questions several months ago about Trump’s other pending legal cases. In today’s episode, we have an update to those questions. Hear what is possible while he remains in office, and what could happen once Trump is no longer the US president.

In this episode:

Conor Shaw, senior policy and litigation fellow at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, DC

