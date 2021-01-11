Live
PODCASTS :The Take
News|US Elections 2020

We are asking, again, will the president be prosecuted?

In the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection on the United States Capitol, we are asking, what comes next?

A woman wearing a protective mask holds a sign during the 'Get him out! defend democracy' rally, a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, January 7, 2021 [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
11 Jan 2021

Will President Donald Trump be punished for his role in encouraging the riots? What kind of punishment is possible for a president of the United States? We asked similar questions several months ago about Trump’s other pending legal cases. In today’s episode, we have an update to those questions. Hear what is possible while he remains in office, and what could happen once Trump is no longer the US president.

In this episode:

Conor Shaw, senior policy and litigation fellow at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, DC

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Negin Owliaei, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

