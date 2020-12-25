A fight for survival among Chile’s Indigenous people

The Mapuche people say Chile has exploited their lands and community.

It is a story you may not have heard: the eternal conflict of Chile’s Indigenous people fighting against government and industry for recognition and rights. This year, the ongoing land struggle between the Chilean government and the Mapuche nation has become more violent than ever before, and the path to de-escalation is muddy and fraught.

In this episode:

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera correspondent in Chile.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Malika Bilal, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Amy Walters.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.