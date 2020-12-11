Why India’s farmers promise to step up protests

We’re exploring why thousands of farmers have left their homes during a pandemic to demand an end a series of reforms.

Farmers in India went through tear gas and water cannon to block key highways into Delhi for the last two weeks. They are protesting against a series of reforms that will open up the country’s agriculture sector to private corporations — and open farmers up to potential exploitation. We find out why thousands of farmers have left their homes during a pandemic to demand an end to these laws.

