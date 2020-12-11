Live
Why India’s farmers promise to step up protests

We’re exploring why thousands of farmers have left their homes during a pandemic to demand an end a series of reforms.

In this picture taken on December 5, 2020, Sandeep Singh, centre, 65, a farmer from Ludhiana in the northern Indian state of Punjab, shouts slogans during a rally along a road blocked by police to stop farmers from marching to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms [File: Money Sharma/AFP]
11 Dec 2020

Farmers in India went through tear gas and water cannon to block key highways into Delhi for the last two weeks. They are protesting against a series of reforms that will open up the country’s agriculture sector to private corporations — and open farmers up to potential exploitation. We find out why thousands of farmers have left their homes during a pandemic to demand an end to these laws.

In this episode:

Elizabeth Puranam, Al Jazeera journalist in Delhi, India.

The team:

Negin Owliaei produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

