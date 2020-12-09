Live
20 in 2020: From New York to Islamabad

The Take’s 20 in 2020 series is a snapshot of a global generation coming of age in an unprecedented year.

The 20 in 2020 series by The Take podcast is a global snapshot of how 20-year-olds around the world are managing a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, a global recession and unprecedented social challenges [Al Jazeera]
9 Dec 2020

Rehmat Zafar’s family is spread out across the world: Her parents are in Islamabad; her sister is in Nairobi and her brother is in New York. In 2020, that has been hard. Rehmat is trying to find her feet in a year where nothing has gone according to plan. This episode is the first in our series, 20 in 2020 – a snapshot of a global generation coming of age in an unprecedented year.

In this episode:

Rehmat Zafar, 20, graphic design student living in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Negin Owliaei, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

