20 in 2020: From New York to Islamabad

The Take’s 20 in 2020 series is a snapshot of a global generation coming of age in an unprecedented year.

Rehmat Zafar’s family is spread out across the world: Her parents are in Islamabad; her sister is in Nairobi and her brother is in New York. In 2020, that has been hard. Rehmat is trying to find her feet in a year where nothing has gone according to plan. This episode is the first in our series, 20 in 2020 – a snapshot of a global generation coming of age in an unprecedented year.

In this episode:

Rehmat Zafar, 20, graphic design student living in Islamabad, Pakistan.

