Why was Iran’s top nuclear scientist assassinated?

We’re exploring Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s story and the future of US-Iran relations.

A handout picture provided by Iran's Defence Ministry on November 30, 2020, shows the coffin of slain top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in front of a large display depicting him next to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the funeral ceremony in Tehran [File: Iranian Defence Ministry/AFP]
7 Dec 2020

Many Iranians had no idea who Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was when he was assassinated at the end of November. But intelligence services in Israel and the United States had been tracking Iran’s top nuclear scientist for years.

So what happened that day, and what will it mean for Iran? We are exploring Fakhrizadeh’s story and the future of US-Iran relations as the US transitions from a Donald Trump administration to Joe Biden.

In this episode:

Maziar Motamedi, Al Jazeera journalist in Tehran, Iran.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Negin Owliaei, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

