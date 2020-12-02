Live
The eco-crisis behind North Korea’s ghost ships

Researchers have discovered an ecological crisis off of Korean waters, and the crises’ human cost.

A wooden boat, which according to a police official carried eight men who said they were from North Korea and appear to be fishermen whose vessel ran into trouble, is seen near a breakwater in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture, Japan, November 24, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
2 Dec 2020

Illegal fishing, disappearing squid, and ghost ships — a mystery has been unravelling in East Asia’s seas. Researchers have discovered an eco-crisis in the waters off North and South Korea, and there is a human cost. Local fishermen are struggling to make a living and dying while trying. Global Fishing Watch joins The Take to shed light on the environmental and human cost of squid fishing.

Jaeyoon Park, senior data scientist for Global Fishing Watch.

North Korea’s Ghost Ships by Al Jazeera’s 101 East

Priyanka Tilve and Kevin Hirten produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
