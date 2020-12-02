The eco-crisis behind North Korea’s ghost ships

Researchers have discovered an ecological crisis off of Korean waters, and the crises’ human cost.

Illegal fishing, disappearing squid, and ghost ships — a mystery has been unravelling in East Asia’s seas. Researchers have discovered an eco-crisis in the waters off North and South Korea, and there is a human cost. Local fishermen are struggling to make a living and dying while trying. Global Fishing Watch joins The Take to shed light on the environmental and human cost of squid fishing.

In this episode:

Jaeyoon Park, senior data scientist for Global Fishing Watch.

For more:

North Korea’s Ghost Ships by Al Jazeera’s 101 East

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve and Kevin Hirten produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.