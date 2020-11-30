Live
How the COVID-19 recession will forever impact Gen Z

Will Generation Z ever financially recover from coronavirus’ economic effects?

Compton Early College High School graduating student Chelsea Donis adjusts her mortarboard after picking up her diploma in a car park during a drive-through graduating ceremony during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Compton, California [Mario Anzuoni /Reuters]
30 Nov 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has brought much of the world’s economies into a recession, affecting every sector of the global population. But one demographic – Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012 – may never recover. From a lack of socialisation to not being able to start their careers, we are examining how Gen Z’ers from ages eight to 23 will have to manage these unprecedented challenges.

In this episode:

Kaelyn Forde, Al Jazeera business editor for the Americas

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera

