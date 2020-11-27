Live
Remembering Afghanistan’s narrator of hope and war

Today, we are talking about the life and work of Afghan journalist Mohammad Ilyas Dayee.

Mohammad Ilyas Dayee, a journalist for RFE/RL, died in Helmand, Afghanistan from a roadside bomb, November 12, 2020 [Courtesy: FB Dayee]
Mohammad Ilyas Dayee, a journalist for RFE/RL, died in Helmand, Afghanistan from a roadside bomb, November 12, 2020 [Courtesy: FB Dayee]
27 Nov 2020

While the Taliban and the Afghan government discuss peace in Doha, the violence back in Afghanistan seems unending. Afghanistan has been hit by a wave of targeted killings aimed at activists, civilians, and journalists. Today we have the story of one such journalist — reporter Mohammad Ilyas Dayee, who brought the rest of the world countless stories of his home country.

In this episode:

Abubakar Siddique, editor of Gandhara.

The team:

Negin Owliaei produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera

