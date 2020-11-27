Remembering Afghanistan’s narrator of hope and war

Today, we are talking about the life and work of Afghan journalist Mohammad Ilyas Dayee.

While the Taliban and the Afghan government discuss peace in Doha, the violence back in Afghanistan seems unending. Afghanistan has been hit by a wave of targeted killings aimed at activists, civilians, and journalists. Today we have the story of one such journalist — reporter Mohammad Ilyas Dayee, who brought the rest of the world countless stories of his home country.

In this episode:

Abubakar Siddique, editor of Gandhara.

