Where does Hong Kong go from here?

We are revisiting Hong Kong to see how the pandemic and the National Security Law have thwarted the fight for democracy.

This year seemed destined to be the year Hong Kong would get democracy, or lose everything. But as 2020 progressed, we have watched the movement suffer, blow after blow. We are revisiting an episode we aired in June, and checking in on how coronavirus and the National Security Law have thwarted the fight for democracy.

In this episode:

Divya Gopalan, Al Jazeera journalist.

