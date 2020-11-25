Live
Where does Hong Kong go from here?

We are revisiting Hong Kong to see how the pandemic and the National Security Law have thwarted the fight for democracy.

Pro-democracy legislators join hands at the start of a news conference in a Legislative Council office in Hong Kong on November 11, 2020 [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
25 Nov 2020

This year seemed destined to be the year Hong Kong would get democracy, or lose everything. But as 2020 progressed, we have watched the movement suffer, blow after blow. We are revisiting an episode we aired in June, and checking in on how coronavirus and the National Security Law have thwarted the fight for democracy.

In this episode:

Divya Gopalan, Al Jazeera journalist.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera

