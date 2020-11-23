Live
In Beirut’s glass, fragments of a city rebuilding

The Take delves into the Beirut community’s efforts to clean up, and create in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion.

A worker arranges finished jugs at a factory, which is recycling the broken glass as a result of the Beirut explosion, in the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli on August 25, 2020. The August 4 port explosion ripped through countless glass doors and windows when it laid waste to whole Beirut neighbourhoods [Joseph Eid/AFP]
23 Nov 2020

Beirut’s reconstruction in the wake of the August 4 port explosion needs billions of dollars and months of work. And with little political or economic progress, the engine of the city’s reconstruction so far has been civil society. One initiative is focusing on the glass that shattered all over Beirut by recycling the shards into new products.

In this episode:

Ziad Abichaker, CEO of Cedar Environmental

For more:

Finished glass products created from the Beirut blast

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Negin Owliaei, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera

