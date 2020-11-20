The Black women redefining surf culture

From the shores of Dakar, Senegal, The Take dives into the story of the Black Girls Surf organisation.

Surfing has long been viewed as a white-dominated sport, but one woman is working to change the face of surf culture. From the shores of Dakar, Senegal, Rhonda Harper is training Black girls to become professional surfers through her organisation, Black Girls Surf. We dive into the swell to hear about the limitations and triumphs of redefining the sport.

In this episode:

Rhonda Harper, founder of Black Girls Surf.

