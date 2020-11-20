Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Athletics

The Black women redefining surf culture

From the shores of Dakar, Senegal, The Take dives into the story of the Black Girls Surf organisation.

Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, paddles during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, on August 18, 2020. 'When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart,' said Sambe [Zohra Bensemra / Reuters]
20 Nov 2020

Surfing has long been viewed as a white-dominated sport, but one woman is working to change the face of surf culture. From the shores of Dakar, Senegal, Rhonda Harper is training Black girls to become professional surfers through her organisation, Black Girls Surf. We dive into the swell to hear about the limitations and triumphs of redefining the sport.

In this episode:

Rhonda Harper, founder of Black Girls Surf.

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Dina Kesbeh produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Negin Owliaei, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera

