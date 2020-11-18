Why 30,000 refugees are fleeing Ethiopia

The conflict in northern Ethiopia has already lasted two weeks, and it threatens to destabilise the Horn of Africa.

When Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopia’s prime minister in 2018, the country was full of promises and excitement for a better future. But this year, hope has turned to horror as headlines of ethnic violence and war have superseded those of peacemaking. The conflict in northern Ethiopia has already lasted two weeks, and it threatens to destabilise the entire Horn of Africa.

In this episode:

Zecharias Zelalem, freelance journalist.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Negin Owliaei, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.