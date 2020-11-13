Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Occupied West Bank

Harvesting olives under tear gas

More than 1,000 olive trees were reported burned or damaged in the occupied West Bank this season.

Israeli settlers watch as a Palestinian man picks olives near a Jewish settlement outpost near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 16, 2020 [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
13 Nov 2020

There are millions of olive trees in the occupied West Bank, and they are the main source of the territory’s agricultural income. But the olive harvest is often a source of conflict between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, and this season, that conflict was worse than usual.

In this episode:

Ibrahim Husseini, freelance journalist in Jerusalem; Sayel Kanan, Palestinian from Burqa.

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh, Negin Owliaei, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Steve Lack designed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera

