Harvesting olives under tear gas

More than 1,000 olive trees were reported burned or damaged in the occupied West Bank this season.

There are millions of olive trees in the occupied West Bank, and they are the main source of the territory’s agricultural income. But the olive harvest is often a source of conflict between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, and this season, that conflict was worse than usual.

In this episode:

Ibrahim Husseini, freelance journalist in Jerusalem; Sayel Kanan, Palestinian from Burqa.

