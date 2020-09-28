The fall of a king without a crown

How did Juan Carlos I, once considered a hero, become toxic to the Spanish royal family?

King Juan Carlos I of Spain abdicated in 2014 to protect the crown after a major scandal. But last March brought news of an even bigger one.

He and his son, current King Felipe VI, were the beneficiaries of millions placed in private accounts in Switzerland, allegedly from Saudi Arabia. So how did Juan Carlos, once considered a hero, become toxic to the Spanish royal family?

In this episode:

Journalist and writer Ana Romero (@AnaRomeroGalan); investigative journalist Alvaro de Cozar, co-creator of the podcast XREY. Special thanks to Borja Echevarria (@borjaechevarria).

