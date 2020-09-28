Live
The fall of a king without a crown

How did Juan Carlos I, once considered a hero, become toxic to the Spanish royal family?

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 01, 2018 Former King Juan Carlos I of Spain waves as he leaves after attending the traditional Easter Sunday Mass of Resurrection in Palma de Mallorca on April 1, 2018. - The Spanish Royal House announced on August 3, 2020 that former king Juan Carlos will move out of Spain. The Spanish Supreme Court announced in June the opening of an investigation to establish whether former King Juan Carlos has criminal responsibility in an alleged corruption case when Saudi Arabia entrusted the construction of the Mecca TGV to a Spanish consortium. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
28 Sep 2020

King Juan Carlos I of Spain abdicated in 2014 to protect the crown after a major scandal. But last March brought news of an even bigger one.

He and his son, current King Felipe VI, were the beneficiaries of millions placed in private accounts in Switzerland, allegedly from Saudi Arabia. So how did Juan Carlos, once considered a hero, become toxic to the Spanish royal family?

In this episode:

Journalist and writer Ana Romero (@AnaRomeroGalan); investigative journalist Alvaro de Cozar, co-creator of the podcast XREY. Special thanks to Borja Echevarria (@borjaechevarria).

Source : Al Jazeera
