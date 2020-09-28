Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Politics

The fall of a king without a crown

How did Juan Carlos I, once considered a hero, become toxic to the Spanish royal family?

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 01, 2018 Former King Juan Carlos I of Spain waves as he leaves after attending the traditional Easter Sunday Mass of Resurrection in Palma de Mallorca on April 1, 2018. - The Spanish Royal House announced on August 3, 2020 that former king Juan Carlos will move out of Spain. The Spanish Supreme Court announced in June the opening of an investigation to establish whether former King Juan Carlos has criminal responsibility in an alleged corruption case when Saudi Arabia entrusted the construction of the Mecca TGV to a Spanish consortium. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 01, 2018 Former King Juan Carlos I of Spain waves as he leaves after attending the traditional Easter Sunday Mass of Resurrection in Palma de Mallorca on April 1, 2018. - The Spanish Royal House announced on August 3, 2020 that former king Juan Carlos will move out of Spain. The Spanish Supreme Court announced in June the opening of an investigation to establish whether former King Juan Carlos has criminal responsibility in an alleged corruption case when Saudi Arabia entrusted the construction of the Mecca TGV to a Spanish consortium. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
28 Sep 2020

King Juan Carlos I of Spain abdicated in 2014 to protect the crown after a major scandal. But last March brought news of an even bigger one.

He and his son, current King Felipe VI, were the beneficiaries of millions placed in private accounts in Switzerland, allegedly from Saudi Arabia. So how did Juan Carlos, once considered a hero, become toxic to the Spanish royal family?

In this episode:

Journalist and writer Ana Romero (@AnaRomeroGalan); investigative journalist Alvaro de Cozar, co-creator of the podcast XREY. Special thanks to Borja Echevarria (@borjaechevarria).

Connect with The Take

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod).

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Thousands defy lockdown as they call for Netanyahu to resign

The new law bans Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1km (about half a mile) from their homes [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

White House, Trump give conflicting account of his condition

Trump's address came just hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials [The White House/Handout via Reuters]

Jordan’s King Abdullah accepts prime minister’s resignation

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years [File: Reuters]

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily freed

Adelkhah has maintained her innocence, and colleagues and other supporters have rubbished the charges against her [File: Thomas Arrive/Sciences Po/AFP]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

People wave French national flags during the last meeting of the loyalists for the 'no' to the self-determination referendum of New Caledonia, in Noumea on October 1, 2020 [Theo Rouby/AFP]