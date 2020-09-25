In Greece, a second chance for dolphins

On the latest episode of The Take, a marine scientist shares a bold plan to rehome and rehabilitate formerly captive marine mammals.

A first-of-its-kind sanctuary for formerly captive dolphins is being built in Greece, nestled off the island of Lipsi. As construction of the Aegean Marine Life Sanctuary continues, pressure is mounting to house dolphins coming in from closing aquatic parks, and a team of scientists is racing to get the space up and running.

In this episode:

Anastasia Miliou (@AnastasiaMiliou), head scientist at the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation in Greece; Patrice Hostetter, marine mammal researcher at the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation.

Watch the documentary Women Make Science: Greece’s Dolphin Sanctuary here.

