Why US activists say police reform fails

Examining the big questions at the heart of the ongoing protest movement in the US.

The daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington police on June 12, 2018, hugs her grandmother Kenithia Alston on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators gather for the Get Your Knee Off Our Necks March on Washington in support of racial justice on August 28, 2020 [Jonathan Ernst/Pool (Reuters)
23 Sep 2020

By some estimates, 2020 has seen the largest protest movement in US history, with demonstrations all over the country condemning the killings of Black people by police and demanding change. At the center of it all are the many cases that had gone largely unnoticed.

Al Jazeera’s award-winning documentary show Faultlines and The Take’s Malika Bilal got in touch with one woman whose son, Marqueese Alston, was killed by Washington, D.C. police in 2018. Activists say her fight for justice shows exactly why police reforms don’t work — and why abolition would.

In this episode of The Take:

Kavitha Chekuru (@KaviChek), a senior producer on Al Jazeera’s award-winning documentary show Faultlines; Alex Vitale (@avitale), author of The End of Policing.

You can watch the Fault Lines documentary on Marqueese Alston’s killing and the ongoing protest movement at aje.io/PoliceProtests.

Source : Al Jazeera
