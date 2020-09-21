Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Donald Trump

Prosecuting a president

What happens to the rule of law when the head of state does not follow it?

21 Sep 2020

In most of the world, you cannot be prosecuted as the head of state. But what about when you are no longer in office?

With an election looming and facing a slew of legal challenges, US President Donald Trump may soon find out.

Malaysia’s prime minister was recently found guilty and could face 12 years in prison. Omar al-Bashir, the former president of Sudan, may get the death penalty.

What happens to the rule of law when the head of state does not follow it?

In this episode:

Conor Shaw (@ConorMarcusShaw) – senior policy and litigation fellow at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (@CREWcrew); Zunar (@zunarkartunis) – political cartoonist and author of Kartun Anti Racism; Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan) – Al Jazeera English correspondent covering Sudan and South Sudan.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod).

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts , Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, and host Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

More from News

White House, Trump give conflicting account of his condition

Trump's address came just hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials [The White House/Handout via Reuters]

Jordan’s King Abdullah accepts prime minister’s resignation

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years [File: Reuters]

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily freed

Adelkhah has maintained her innocence, and colleagues and other supporters have rubbished the charges against her [File: Thomas Arrive/Sciences Po/AFP]

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

People wave French national flags during the last meeting of the loyalists for the 'no' to the self-determination referendum of New Caledonia, in Noumea on October 1, 2020 [Theo Rouby/AFP]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

The long history of hiding US presidential illnesses

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]