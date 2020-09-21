Prosecuting a president

What happens to the rule of law when the head of state does not follow it?

In most of the world, you cannot be prosecuted as the head of state. But what about when you are no longer in office?

With an election looming and facing a slew of legal challenges, US President Donald Trump may soon find out.

Malaysia’s prime minister was recently found guilty and could face 12 years in prison. Omar al-Bashir, the former president of Sudan, may get the death penalty.

In this episode:

Conor Shaw (@ConorMarcusShaw) – senior policy and litigation fellow at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (@CREWcrew); Zunar (@zunarkartunis) – political cartoonist and author of Kartun Anti Racism; Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan) – Al Jazeera English correspondent covering Sudan and South Sudan.

