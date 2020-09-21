Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Donald Trump

Prosecuting a president

What happens to the rule of law when the head of state does not follow it?

21 Sep 2020

In most of the world, you cannot be prosecuted as the head of state. But what about when you are no longer in office?

With an election looming and facing a slew of legal challenges, US President Donald Trump may soon find out.

Malaysia’s prime minister was recently found guilty and could face 12 years in prison. Omar al-Bashir, the former president of Sudan, may get the death penalty.

In this episode:

Conor Shaw (@ConorMarcusShaw) – senior policy and litigation fellow at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (@CREWcrew); Zunar (@zunarkartunis) – political cartoonist and author of Kartun Anti Racism; Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan) – Al Jazeera English correspondent covering Sudan and South Sudan.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, and host Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

