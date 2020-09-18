Why Minna Salami says Black feminist ideology is for everyone

The author’s multicultural and multiracial identity is the foundation of her world view.

The Take talked to her about why she thinks Black feminist ideology is a practical approach to life for all – and a place from which to engage with continuing civil unrest.

In this episode:

Minna Salami (@MsAfropolitan), writer, feminist theorist and lecturer.

