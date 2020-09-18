Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Black Lives Matter

Why Minna Salami says Black feminist ideology is for everyone

The author’s multicultural and multiracial identity is the foundation of her world view.

18 Sep 2020

Born to a Nigerian father and a Finnish mother, author Minna Salami’s multicultural and multiracial identity is the foundation of her world view.

The Take talked to her about why she thinks Black feminist ideology is a practical approach to life for all – and a place from which to engage with continuing civil unrest.

In this episode:

Minna Salami (@MsAfropolitan), writer, feminist theorist and lecturer.

Connect with The Take

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod).

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

The team:

Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha produced this episode with, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, and host Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

More from News

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

A still image taken from a handout video footage of Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows Azerbaijani army servicemen during a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh region [Azerbaijan defence ministry handout via EPA]

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

‘Agonising milestone’: One million people dead from COVID-19

The death toll is likely to rise further as the outbreak continues to accelerate in many countries [Orlando Sierra/AFP] (AFP)

Palestinian Intifada: How Israel orchestrated a bloody takeover

Ariel Sharon sparked the uprising when he stormed al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem with more than 1,000 troops [File: Ammar Awad/Reuters]