Why Minna Salami says Black feminist ideology is for everyone

The author’s multicultural and multiracial identity is the foundation of her world view.

18 Sep 2020

Born to a Nigerian father and a Finnish mother, author Minna Salami’s multicultural and multiracial identity is the foundation of her world view.

The Take talked to her about why she thinks Black feminist ideology is a practical approach to life for all – and a place from which to engage with continuing civil unrest.

In this episode:

Minna Salami (@MsAfropolitan), writer, feminist theorist and lecturer.

Connect with The Take

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod).

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

The team:

Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha produced this episode with, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, and host Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

