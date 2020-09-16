Will Kamala Harris tip the scales towards Joe Biden?

Black women voters make up a crucial US electorate, and the Democrats may be counting on them.

Joe Biden kept his promise: the Democratic nominee for US presidential election picked a woman as his running mate. Kamala Harris is a senator and the daughter of South Asian and Black immigrants.

Now that we know she has on the ticket, we are revisiting an episode exploring the power of Black women voters – one of the most important slices of the American electorate in deciding who takes the White House.

