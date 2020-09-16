Live
News|US Elections 2020

Will Kamala Harris tip the scales towards Joe Biden?

Black women voters make up a crucial US electorate, and the Democrats may be counting on them.

16 Sep 2020

Joe Biden kept his promise: the Democratic nominee for US presidential election picked a woman as his running mate. Kamala Harris is a senator and the daughter of South Asian and Black immigrants.

Now that we know she has on the ticket, we are revisiting an episode exploring the power of Black women voters – one of the most important slices of the American electorate in deciding who takes the White House.

In this episode:

Imaeyen Ibanga (@iiwrites), presenter and reporter for AJ+; Glynda Carr (@glyndacarr) president and CEO of Higher Heights for America.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, and host Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

