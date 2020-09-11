Rohingya women raise their voices

Displaced and trying to heal from trauma, many are now demanding justice.

It has been three years since Myanmar’s military launched a brutal crackdown on the Rohingya ethnic minority in Rakhine state. Close to 800,000 Rohingya fled to southern Bangladesh to escape the mass killing, rape and arson.

As refugees, they have continued to suffer – especially the women among them. But now many are adding their voices to calls for justice.

Rohingya activist Yasmin Ullah (@YasminJUllah)

