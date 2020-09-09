Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Beirut explosion

Testing the limits of Lebanese resilience in Beirut

In the wake of the August 4 port explosion, people say their resilience is a finite resource.

9 Sep 2020

People in Lebanon are having to marshal the strength it takes to rebuild – again.

No one could have prepared the country for the August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port, which killed at least 190 people, injured thousands, and left some 300,000 homeless. The city is coming together to get through it, but many say they are tired of being called upon to be a resilient nation.

In this episode:

Guest host Mohammed Jamjoom (@MIJamjoom@mohammedjamjoom); Kamal Mouzawak (@kamalmouzawak); Rana Salam (@ranasalam); Emilie Madi (@emilimadiphotographer).

Here are some places to donate to help the people of Beirut: The Lebanese Red CrossINARAWorld Central Kitchen, and the fundraiser for Kamal Mouzawak’s restaurant.

For more:

Beirut explosion multiplies Lebanon’s crises

Connect with The Take

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve and guest host Mohammed Jamjoom.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

More from News

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]