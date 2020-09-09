Live
News|Beirut explosion

Testing the limits of Lebanese resilience in Beirut

In the wake of the August 4 port explosion, people say their resilience is a finite resource.

9 Sep 2020

People in Lebanon are having to marshal the strength it takes to rebuild – again.

No one could have prepared the country for the August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port, which killed at least 190 people, injured thousands, and left some 300,000 homeless. The city is coming together to get through it, but many say they are tired of being called upon to be a resilient nation.

In this episode:

Guest host Mohammed Jamjoom (@MIJamjoom@mohammedjamjoom); Kamal Mouzawak (@kamalmouzawak); Rana Salam (@ranasalam); Emilie Madi (@emilimadiphotographer).

Here are some places to donate to help the people of Beirut: The Lebanese Red CrossINARAWorld Central Kitchen, and the fundraiser for Kamal Mouzawak’s restaurant.

For more:

Beirut explosion multiplies Lebanon’s crises

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve and guest host Mohammed Jamjoom.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

