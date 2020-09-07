Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

The Arab-Israeli deal that ignores Palestinians

The agreement marks a shifting relationship between Israel and the Arab world.

7 Sep 2020

The plane has landed. The first flight from Tel Aviv touched ground in Dubai, and US President Donald Trump declared a deal for peace and prosperity between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

But many have expressed anger, with some saying Arab nations and Israel are uniting against Palestinians, leaving many disappointed.

In this episode:

Ali Harb, (@Harbpeace), Washington, DC-based writer of US foreign policy and Arab-American issues.

Connect with The Take

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Rania Zabbaneh, Al Jazeera’s producer in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

More from News

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh