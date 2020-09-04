Is Batman the hero we need?

When the people take on the police, whose side would Batman take?

If the latest trailer is any indication, next year’s The Batman movie will be the most brutal and gritty film in the franchise’s history.

At a time when people around the world are protesting against police brutality and advocating for criminal justice reform, we are debating – when the people take on the police, whose side would Batman take.

In this episode:

Casey Michel, writer, analyst, and investigative journalist; and Sean Kelly, a freelance writer in St Louis, Missouri.

