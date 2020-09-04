Live
Is Batman the hero we need?

When the people take on the police, whose side would Batman take?

4 Sep 2020

If the latest trailer is any indication, next year’s The Batman movie will be the most brutal and gritty film in the franchise’s history.

At a time when people around the world are protesting against police brutality and advocating for criminal justice reform, we are debating – when the people take on the police, whose side would Batman take.

In this episode:

Casey Michel, writer, analyst, and investigative journalist; and Sean Kelly, a freelance writer in St Louis, Missouri.

Priyanka Tilve and Kevin Hirten produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

