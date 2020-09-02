The thin Baltic border between war and peace

If Russia were to invade the Baltics, NATO would have to respond — and the repercussions would shake the world.

If there were to be an armed showdown between NATO and Russia, one of the most likely locations would be Lithuania. It’s something many Lithuanians dread, particularly those who remember the days when the country was under Russian control.

Now with unrest in neighboring Belarus, this geopolitical tinderbox is heating up. If Russia were to invade the Baltics, NATO would have to respond — and the repercussions would shake the world.

In this episode:

Colonel Éric LaForest, stationed in the Baltics; Valdas Rakutis, Lithuanian military historian; and Casey Michel (@cjcmichel) writer, analyst, and investigative journalist.

