The thin Baltic border between war and peace

If Russia were to invade the Baltics, NATO would have to respond — and the repercussions would shake the world.

NATO eFP battlegroup soldiers attend a sniper shooting competition in Rukla, Lithuania September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
NATO eFP battlegroup soldiers attend a sniper shooting competition in Rukla, Lithuania September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
2 Sep 2020

If there were to be an armed showdown between NATO and Russia, one of the most likely locations would be Lithuania. It’s something many Lithuanians dread, particularly those who remember the days when the country was under Russian control.

Now with unrest in neighboring Belarus, this geopolitical tinderbox is heating up. If Russia were to invade the Baltics, NATO would have to respond — and the repercussions would shake the world.

In this episode:

Colonel Éric LaForest, stationed in the Baltics; Valdas Rakutis, Lithuanian military historian; and Casey Michel (@cjcmichel) writer, analyst, and investigative journalist.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, and Kevin Hirten.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
